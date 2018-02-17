Morning Weather: Saturday, Feb. 17

Last Updated: February 17, 2018 at 8:31 am

A chance of rain, mainly between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. East wind 6 to 8 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.