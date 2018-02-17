Letter: Don’t blame weapon, blame suspect

It is not the AR-15 that pulled the trigger!

It was a very sick young man who has been taught by a Godless society to have no regard for life. When you look around this world, (it) is falling apart and people want to blame a weapon.

Look inside of your own selves. Our nation and world are headed for destruction.

We need God back in the families and schools, and our government has utterly failed its people. No, we have failed our God!

THE REV. JOHN MATTHEWS

Manning