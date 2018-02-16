Senator Kevin Johnson, Miss SC Suzi Roberts visit Dorn during Veteran Patients Week

Last Updated: February 16, 2018 at 1:07 pm

Suzi Roberts, Miss South Carolina 2017, is on hand signing autographs, shaking hands and taking pictures with Veterans and staff Feb. 15 at the William Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center. Roberts was present to help recognize inpatients and outpatients during National Veteran Patients Week.

The smiles, handshakes, selfies and even autographs continued to be rendered Feb. 13 and Feb. 15 to inpatients, outpatients and staff of the William Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center in Columbia, S.C., during the National Salute to Veteran Patients Week.

Salutes from members of the state senatorial representatives came from Senator Kevin Johnson and Senator Thomas McElveen as they visited the medical center, Feb. 13. Both Johnson and McElveen told the Veterans whom they encountered how much they appreciated their personal fight and participation for upholding the freedom of our Nation and offered other words of encouragement as they encountered both Veterans and staff of the facility.

The day after Valentine’s Day was also a welcome treat as Miss South Carolina 2017, Suzi Roberts of Pawleys Island arrived. As she presented signed autographs, she also echoed the sentiments of earlier visitors by appreciating the sacrifices made by the Veterans and their commitment to honor, duty and their personal integrity.

The William Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center Director David Omura, and Chief of Voluntary Services Tammy Finney, both were grateful for not only the Veterans but also the community in providing support for this national week-long observance. Both Omura and Finney stated that they look forward to future events coming later in the year which may involve even more public participation and support.

Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer should contact the Voluntary Service Office by call 803.695.6780 for more information.

“Story by Jennifer Scales”

Photos by Bob Hall