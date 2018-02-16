Scott’s Branch to host Green Sea Floyd High in playoffs
by Tommy Wampler | February 16, 2018 8:23 pm
Last Updated: February 16, 2018 at 3:26 pm
The game time for Monday has been changed from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. We will be hosting Green Sea Floyd High School. Admission is $6.00 except for persons with a high school league pass. Everyone else that enters must pay.
