Scott’s Branch to host Green Sea Floyd High in playoffs

Last Updated: February 16, 2018 at 3:26 pm

The game time for Monday has been changed from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. We will be hosting Green Sea Floyd High School. Admission is $6.00 except for persons with a high school league pass. Everyone else that enters must pay.

