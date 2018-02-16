Scott’s Branch Ladies defeat Hannah Pamplico, advance in playoffs

The Varsity Lady Eagles played host to Hannah Pamplico Thursday and earned a big win, 64 – 38 to advance to the round 3 of the playoffs. Taja Madison led the squad with 16 points. Cambria Parker added another 13 and Tonia Lawson ended the night with 12. Also contributing to the Eagles were Mary Wimberly and Chaniya Monroe with 8.

Leading scorers for Hannah Pamplico were Imani Simmons with 16 and Hailey Rogers with 15.

Scott’s Branch with continue its road through the playoffs with a 7 p.m. start February 19.

The Lady Eagle Squad ended the year as Region 5 conference champions.