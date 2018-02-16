Pet of the Day: Alley
by Submitted via Email | February 16, 2018 5:24 pm
Last Updated: February 10, 2018 at 1:42 pm
Alley is a 10-month-old, female, grey and white, domestic, short hair kitten.
She loves lots of attention and enjoys being brushed. She is current on all of her vaccinations, has ben spayed and neutered and tested negative for feline leukemia and AIDS Stop by the shelter from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday to see our furbabies. Adoption fees for all cats and kittens are $50.
