Lawrence Boatwright
by Tommy Wampler | February 16, 2018 3:22 pm
Lawrence Boatwright, 63, beloved husband of Janette Boatwright, died Tuesday.
Funeral Services will be held 2pm Sunday at Laurel Hill A.M.E Church, 2032 M.W. Rickenbacker Road, in Manning, where Reverend Marie Harvin will serve as Pastor. The viewing will be held from 1pm-6pm today at the Summerton Funeral Home.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Summerton Funeral Home, LLC, 23 South Duke Street, Summerton. Phone (803) 485-3755
