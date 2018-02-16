County Council recognizes Henry for 30 years of service
by Tommy Wampler | February 16, 2018 8:03 pm
Clarendon County Council recognized Maintenance Supervisor Joe Henry on Monday night for 30 years of service to the Recreation Department. Council Chairman Dwight Stewart and Administrator David Epperson presented Henry with a certificate recognizing his achievement and a clock.
