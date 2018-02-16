ManningLive

County Council recognizes Henry for 30 years of service

by | February 16, 2018 8:03 pm

Clarendon County Council recognized Maintenance Supervisor Joe Henry on Monday night for 30 years of service to the Recreation Department. Council Chairman Dwight Stewart and Administrator David Epperson presented Henry with a certificate recognizing his achievement and a clock.

Joey Henry receives his award from Councilman Dwight Stewart and David Epperson.

