Chesterfield man arrested for child pornography charges

Last Updated: February 16, 2018 at 11:19 am

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of Bryan Daniel Forrest (age 40) of Mt. Croghan, South Carolina, on six charges connected to the exploitation of a minor. Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Attorney General’s Office made the arrest. Investigators with the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, also members of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with the arrest.

Investigators state Forrest distributed child pornography.

Forrest was arrested on February 15, 2018. He is charged with six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree (§16-15-405), a felony offense punishable by up to ten years imprisonment on each count.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

Attorney General Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.