Last Updated: February 16, 2018 at 11:31 am

Family and Friends Day Feb. 25 at St. Mark AME in Summerton

“Some of the most important things in life are your friends, family, health, good humor and a positive attitude towards life. If you have these then you are wealthy!”

Greetings, in the name of our Risen Savior:

In 1885, with a song, a prayer and the desire to serve God, St. Mark African Methodist Episcopal Church was organized. Each year at this time, we look forward to all of our families and friends joining us for an afternoon of worship and fellowship, as we celebrate our church’s Family and Friends’ Day. We ask that you and your family come, and let us rejoice together by lifting up the name of the Lord in songs and praises.

Reverend Albert Thompson, pastor of Friendship AME Church of

Summerton, SC (Silver Community), along with his choir, will transport

us to the throne of grace with a dynamic sermon.

Please come and share in this great worship experience with us on Sunday, February 25, 2018 at 2:30 PM. Dinner will be served immediately after the celebration.

In His Service,

Reverend Williette Canty, Pastor

Saint Mark African Methodist Episcopal Church

First Street and Larry D. King Highway

Summerton, South Carolina 29148

“Submitted via email”