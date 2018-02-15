Sarah Wilson Rigby

ROCK HILL – Sarah Wilson Rigby, 69, wife of Muldrow Brockington “Mul” Rigby Jr., died Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, at the Wayne Patrick Hospice House in Rock Hill.

Born Oct. 30, 1948, in Sumter, she was a daughter of Thomas Reese Wilson Jr. and the late Margaret McFaddin Wilson. She was a retired school teacher and a member of Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church in Rock Hill. She enjoyed reading, gardening and spending time with her family. She truly adored her grandbabies and was their beloved “NeNe.” Her family will never forget her kindness, selflessness and her strength even when faced with the ultimate challenge.

She is survived by her husband of Rock Hill and her father of Alcolu; two sons, Muldrow B. “Brock” Rigby III (Heather) of Rock Hill and Charles Thomas Rigby (Summer) of Elgin; a daughter, Sally Rigby Wall of Rock Hill; a brother, Tommy Wilson (Jeannie) of Alcolu; three sisters, Mary Wilson Richburg (Bobby) of Lugoff, Genie Wilson Graham (Gene) of Lexington and Erie Wilson Brown (Len) of Alcolu; six grandchildren; and a great-granddaughter.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, at New Harmony Presbyterian Church, with the Rev. Dr. Gordon K. Reed officiating. Burial will follow in Manning Cemetery.

Pallbearers will inlclude Jacob Brinkman, Rigby Wall, Muldrow B. “Babe” Rigby IV, Len Brown, Tommy Wilson, Gene Graham, Bobby Richburg and Rob Ferguson.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 1 to 2 p.m. at New Harmony Presbyterian Church.

Memorials may be made to New Harmony Presbyterian Church, 1174 New Harmony Church Road, Alcolu, SC 29001; or to Clarendon Christian Learning Center, P.O. Box 911, Manning, SC 29102.

Stephens Funeral Home and Crematory, 304 N. Church St. in Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179.

