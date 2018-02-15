Pet of the Day: Jimmy

Last Updated: February 10, 2018 at 1:21 pm

Jimmy is a 6-year-old male, black-and-tan German shepherd mix weighing about 80 pounds. He is current on all of his vaccinations, has been neutered and has tested positive for heart worms. A Second Chance Animal Shelter of Clarendon County staff is currently treating him for the heart worms, but he must continue treatment after being adopted. He is a very sweet laid-back baby. He enjoys being petted and going for walks on his leash. A fenced yard is required, and the adoption fee is $125 with an approved application. You can get pre-approved by submitting an adoption application at www.ASecondChanceAnimalShelter.com.