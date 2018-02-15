Mobile Library Schedule: Thursday, Feb. 15
by Robert Joseph Baker | February 15, 2018 5:54 am
Last Updated: February 3, 2018 at 6:05 am
The Harvin Clarendon County Mobile Library will stop from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at the Summerton Piggly Wiggly.
