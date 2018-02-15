Man wanted for break-in, assault caught
by Staff Reports | February 15, 2018 2:03 pm
A Manning man previously wanted by the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office for his alleged role in the break-in of a home and the assault of its residents has been found and charged.
Franklin Dennis Mills, 52, was charged with second-degree assault and battery ad first-degree burglary this week. He is accused of forcing his way into the victim’s door in the early morning hours of Feb. 4 and then assaulting those inside.
According to the Clarendon County Public Court Index, Mills posted a $15,000 surety bond on the burglary charge to gain his release Tuesday from the Clarendon County Detention Center.
No further information was provided.
