Maggie “Mae” Lawson Ragin

Last Updated: February 15, 2018 at 2:45 pm

Maggie “Mae” Lawson Ragin, 80, died Tuesday.

Funeral Services will be held Sat. 1pm at Historic Liberty Hill A.M.E Church, 2310 Liberty Hill Road, in Summerton, where Rev. Robert L. China Jr., serves as Pastor. Viewing will be held from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m Friday at the Funeral Home.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Summerton Funeral Home, LLC, 23 South Duke Street, Summerton. Phone (803) 485-3755