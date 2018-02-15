Lady Monarch, Lady Wolverine selected for All-State Team
by Staff Reports | February 15, 2018 1:55 pm
Two local young women have been selected for the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association All-State Team for separate regions.
Mahogany Green from Manning High School was selected for the 3A squad, while East Clarendon High School’s Talaysia Cooper was selected for the 1A squad.
Ultimately, 15 players from throughout the state were chosen to play for each region’s All-State Team. Altogether, there are 15 separate teams.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.