Lady Monarch, Lady Wolverine selected for All-State Team

Two local young women have been selected for the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association All-State Team for separate regions.

Mahogany Green from Manning High School was selected for the 3A squad, while East Clarendon High School’s Talaysia Cooper was selected for the 1A squad.

Ultimately, 15 players from throughout the state were chosen to play for each region’s All-State Team. Altogether, there are 15 separate teams.