Senator Scott joins President, administration officials today for discussion on Investing in Opportunity Act

Last Updated: February 14, 2018 at 2:18 pm

Washington – On Wednesday, U.S. Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) will join President Donald Trump and federal, state and local leaders for roundtable discussions about his Investing in Opportunity Act and the implementation of the Opportunity Zones created by the bill.

In addition to President Trump, Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump, Director of the National Economic Council Gary Cohn, Director of the Domestic Policy Council Andrew Bremberg, elected leadership such as Mayor Kenny Alexander of Norfolk, Virginia and Mayor Erin Stewart of New Britain, Connecticut and investment and entrepreneurial leaders will join the discussions.

The Investing in Opportunity Act was passed as part of last year’s tax reform package, and encourages long-term investment in distressed communities through a deferral in capital gains taxes based on the length of the investment. There are currently more than $2 trillion dollars in unrealized capital gains across the country.

Wednesday, February 14, 2018

WHO: U.S. Senator Tim Scott (R-SC), President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, federal, state & local leaders

WHAT: Investing in Opportunity/Opportunity Zone roundtable discussion

WHEN: 1:30PM – 2:30PM – discussion with federal, state and local leaders

2:30PM-3:00PM – discussion with President Donald Trump

WHERE: The White House