Say hello to Little Miss Wolverine, Little Miss East Clarendon
by Submitted via Facebook | February 14, 2018 7:19 am
Aimee Lyne Coker was crowned Little Miss Wolverine and Ellee Bren Cook was crowned Little Miss East Clarendon on Saturday.
