JV Lady Swampcats fall to Wilson Hall JV Lady Barons
by Submitted via Email | February 14, 2018 7:16 am
The Laurence Manning Academy junior varsity girls’ basketball team fell 32-29 on Tuesday night to Wilso Hall in the finals of the Conference Championships played at Sumter Civic Center. The team ends the season with an 11-6 record.
Breanna Boykin led the JV Lady Swampcats with 12 points.
