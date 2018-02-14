DMA Holdings locating new operations in Marion County

Last Updated: February 14, 2018 at 2:11 pm

COLUMBIA, S.C. – DMA Holdings, Inc. (DMA), an established supplier to the North American automotive parts aftermarket, is locating new operations in Marion County. With a $4.7 million investment, the company is projected to create 34 new jobs.

Founded in 2008, DMA serves as the North American sales and distribution arm for overseas manufacturing facilities and is responsible for sales, marketing, logistics and product development. The company’s product line consists of shocks and struts, mount kits, brake wear sensors and other automotive replacement parts.

The company will be housing its operations in a 294,000-square-foot facility at 6424 East U.S. Highway 76 in Mullins, S.C. Hiring for the new positions is already underway, and interested applicants should visit readySC’s website for more information.

QUOTES

“DMA is looking forward to getting our new operation up and running in Mullins, S.C. This new facility provides us with the expanded capacity to meet our growing demands in the automotive aftermarket parts industry. We appreciate all the effort and support that has been given to us from the state and local communities.” -DMA Holdings, Inc. President and CEO John Treece

“Today, we’re proud to welcome DMA Holdings to the South Carolina business community. This new facility and the 34 jobs it’s bringing will have a significant impact on Marion County, and I look forward to watching DMA thrive there for years to come.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“The automotive industry continues to be a real job creator for our state’s economy, and today’s announcement by DMA Holdings is another sign of that. Their decision to locate new operations in South Carolina only elevates our status as a leader in the global automotive industry.” -Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

“We welcome DMA Holdings to Marion County and are anxious to work with the company in any way we can to make their operations successful, both now and long into the future.” -Marion County Council Chairman Buddy Collins

