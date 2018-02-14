4 cravings that are a sign you may have a health problem

It’s normal to have junk food cravings on occasion, but if your cravings for a particular food feel constant or out of control, it might be an indicator of a health problem. Here are four cravings people often experience as a result of a health issue:

SALT

Your body needs salt to maintain a balance in your bodily fluids, so if you don’t have enough salt in your diet, you will likely experience cravings. However, most people easily get enough salt in their diets, so salt cravings may also indicate Addison’s disease.

Addison’s disease occurs when the adrenal glands cannot produce enough cortisol and aldosterone, and it usually results in your blood pressure becoming dangerously low. Other symptoms include fatigue; abdominal pain; weight loss; and muscle aches.

If you have these symptoms along with intense salt cravings, you should seek medical attention.

ICE

A strong urge to chew ice is often a sign of anemia, a condition that results from a lack of red blood cells. An iron deficiency is the most common cause of anemia, and many people find that their ice cravings disappear once they take iron supplements. Researchers aren’t sure exactly sure why people with an iron deficiency crave ice, but some suggest that chewing ice helps blood flow to the brain and relieves the sluggishness that an iron deficiency causes.

CHOCOLATE

If you frequently feel cravings for chocolate, you may have a magnesium deficiency. Other symptoms of a magnesium deficiency include muscle cramps; tremors; anxiety nausea.

Chocolate is a good source of magnesium, so if you experience cravings along with these other symptoms, having some dark chocolate could be beneficial. However, other foods like nuts and leafy greens are healthier sources of magnesium.

CHEESE

Cheese cravings sometimes indicate a fatty acid deficiency. Many people don’t receive enough omega-3 fatty acids, so it’s a common explanation for the craving. A fatty acid deficiency usually comes with a variety of other symptoms, such as dry or flaky skin; small bumps on the upper arms; patchy colors on the skin.

Some healthy sources of fatty acids include raw almonds, salmon, flaxseed, and chia seeds.

– Courtesy of Newsmax