Pet of the Day: Bryce

Last Updated: February 10, 2018 at 1:04 pm

Bryce is a 2-year-old white-and-tan male Jack Russell terrier mix. He is very shy and will need some one-on-one attention. He is a very sweet boy that has lived a rough life and he needs you to give him the best life he is hoping for. Bryce needs to go to a home with no children. He is current on all of his vaccinations, has been neutered and has tested negative for heart worms. Shelter hours are 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.