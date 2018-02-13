Pet of the Day: Bryce
by Submitted via Email | February 13, 2018 5:24 pm
Last Updated: February 10, 2018 at 1:04 pm
Bryce is a 2-year-old white-and-tan male Jack Russell terrier mix. He is very shy and will need some one-on-one attention. He is a very sweet boy that has lived a rough life and he needs you to give him the best life he is hoping for. Bryce needs to go to a home with no children. He is current on all of his vaccinations, has been neutered and has tested negative for heart worms. Shelter hours are 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.