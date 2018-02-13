Monarchs win first round of playoffs
by Submitted via Facebook | February 13, 2018 11:12 pm
Last Updated: February 14, 2018 at 5:14 am
The Manning High School varity Monarchs won the first round of the playoffs against Bluffton High School Bobcats by a score of 61 to 54.
No comments yet.
