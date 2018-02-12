What’s happening at the State House this week

Last Updated: February 12, 2018 at 2:42 pm

This week, the Senate will be debating S.954 (which was placed on special order last week). This joint resolution would prohibit the Public Service Commission from issuing a final ruling on the prudency of abandoning the V.C. Summer nuclear construction project. (Click here for our analysis.)

Also on the energy topic, a bill goes to the House this week that would direct the Public Utilities Review Committee to resume their screening and nomination process for this year’s three open seats on the Public Service Commission. This screening process was suspended with little explanation last fall.

A number of bills and issues covered in our annual publication Best & Worst of the General Assembly 2017 are on the House and Senate floor calendars. Those bills are color-coded according to their status in Best & Worst and linked to the appropriate page. To view this week’s calendar online, click here.

Joint Committee on Pension Systems Review – House and Senate

Testimony from SCRS and PEBA

House committee meetings

Agriculture subcommittee H.4730 – Utility that operates solar farm must maintain vegetative buffer around it

3-M subcommittee, Occupational Regulation and Licensing Boards H.4529 – Allows nurses to practice telemedicine H.4590 – Loosens supervision requirements for detox therapy practice



Senate committee meetings

V.C. Summer Nuclear Project Review Committee (live stream link)

General Committee S.805 – Creates Department of Children’s Advocacy

LCI Regulatory and Local Government subcommittee S.313 – County may establish Windstorm Protection and Homeowners Insurance Program via ordinance



Thursday – 2/8/18

House committee meetings

Agriculture Committee H.4644 – establishes Solid Waste Emergency Fund H.4704 – DHEC may authorize permits when it benefits coastal zones



Senate committee meetings