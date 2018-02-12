USC Sumter tennis team ranked 19th in country

Last Updated: February 11, 2018 at 9:18 pm

With the NJCAA Tennis season beginning shortly, ITA Tennis released its pre-season rankings, and the University of South carolina Sumter men’s team is ranked along the other top teams in the nation. The Fire Ants are ranked 19th in the country, sixth in the Southeast and first in the region.

The team is the favorite to qualify for the national tournament.

Team member Peter Kovats finished last semester as the No. 23 player in the country, and Jordan George finished 45th in the country in the fall. The Fire Ants open the season with an invitational tournament hosting Division I and II opponents like The Citadel and Coker College. The schedule also includes two nationally ranked junior colleges.

The Fire Ants will host 13th-ranked Eastern Florida State in March and will travel to 12th-ranked Harford in April. On Feb. 24, the region match with Spartanburg Methodist will decide which team will represent the NJCAA in the national tournament.

For a full listing of upcoming matches, rosters and news on the Fire Ant Tennis team, visit uscfireants.com.