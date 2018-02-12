SCDOT’s Statement on President Trump’s Infrastructure Plan

Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall released the following statement on the Infrastructure Plan on February 12, 2018:

“We applaud the President and his administration in recognizing the importance of infrastructure investment and rolling out this innovative approach to addressing critical issues for our state and the nation. We look forward to working with President’s administration to review the details of the proposal and determine how the South Carolina DOT can accelerate its current priority programs such as rural road safety, interstate widenings and bridge projects as well as advancing additional infrastructure in our state. We are pleased that investment in rural infrastructure is a key component of the President’s plan as it fits very well with our initiatives at the state level.”