SBMS Eagles take 2nd in Upper Pee Dee Conference
by Submitted via Email | February 12, 2018 4:22 am
Last Updated: February 12, 2018 at 1:26 am
The Scott’s Branch Middle School boys’ basketball team fell 46-42 on Saturday to Lee Central Middle School in Bishopville to secure its place as the runner-up in the Upper Pee Dee Conference. Tariq Coard ed the team with 22 points, while Randy Gibson followed with 12 points. Terrence Pusher had three points, while Jimmy Weeks and Tudarian Chandler each had two points. Shaheem Ballard had one point.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.