SBMS Eagles take 2nd in Upper Pee Dee Conference

Last Updated: February 12, 2018 at 1:26 am

The Scott’s Branch Middle School boys’ basketball team fell 46-42 on Saturday to Lee Central Middle School in Bishopville to secure its place as the runner-up in the Upper Pee Dee Conference. Tariq Coard ed the team with 22 points, while Randy Gibson followed with 12 points. Terrence Pusher had three points, while Jimmy Weeks and Tudarian Chandler each had two points. Shaheem Ballard had one point.