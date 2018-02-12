Pet of the Day: Zeus

Last Updated: February 10, 2018 at 1:03 pm

Zeus is a 4-year-old male, black and tan mix weighing about 61 pounds. He is current on all of his vaccinations, has been neutered and has tested negative for heart worms. He loves snacks and walks well on a leash. He tends to get nervous with new people, but he warms up in no time. Zeus has lived his entire life at A Second Chance Animal Shelter, and he needs a nice family to welcome him into their home. His adoption fee has already been paid, and you can get pre-approved by submitting your application online at www.ASecondChanceAnimalShelter.com.