Manning native makes Newberry College Dean’s List

by | February 12, 2018 2:21 am

Last Updated: February 11, 2018 at 9:15 pm

Nigel Johnson of Manning was named to the Newberry College Dean’s List for the Fall 2017 semester. Students receiving recognition on the Dean’s List had to achieve a GPA of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale during the semester.

