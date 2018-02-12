Manning native makes Newberry College Dean’s List
by Submitted via Email | February 12, 2018 2:21 am
Last Updated: February 11, 2018 at 9:15 pm
Nigel Johnson of Manning was named to the Newberry College Dean’s List for the Fall 2017 semester. Students receiving recognition on the Dean’s List had to achieve a GPA of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale during the semester.
