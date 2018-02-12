Letter: Keep God in our daily lives

Last Updated: February 12, 2018 at 1:10 am

Why (are) we as a people that are supposedly united a people of separation?

We cannot agree on anything anymore.

Do you think that maybe it just may stem from the example set before us by our politicians? The ones that we put in office to represent us?

They cannot agree on anything. I do not believe they are concerned about us at all; however, this year, we get to vote again.

Who are they, and what do they stand for? Do they believe and stand for the same values as we do?

I like Mickey Mouse; however, he is a false creation and would not fare well in office. How many false creations do we have in office?

Common Core, Islam, abortions — our young minds are being filled with uncommon goods. Hidden agendas that are not profitable to our children or our country.

Who are these people, and where do they come from? Press 1 for English and 2 for Spanish. This is our country, so why do we as citizens of The United States of America have to press 1 for English? We do not speak Spanish.

When I go into a foreign land, I have to prepare before I go. Passport, shots, information about country, food, water, laws.

If you break the law in another country, you get to go directly to jail and stay there!

Not here; I don’t have a problem with immigrants. It is the illegals that have no respect for our laws or our citizens. The ones that work and pay for all of their free things. Medicaid, food stamps, checks, school, housing.

God said, “Earn your bread by the sweat of your brow.”

You don’t work, you don’t eat. I say let our president do his job – let him do what is best for us and our country. Make America great again.

Keep God in our hearts, homes, schools and our great nation. In God we were founded; in God we believe; and, most certainly, in God we trust. God is the foundation of this and every great nation that stands and recognizes God as the one, true and living God of our creation.

We are blessed and highly favored each day: We live in a country of freedom and liberty and justice for all.

The United States of America; in God we trust.

SHERIAN MATTHEWS

Manning