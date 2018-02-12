Last Week … Today
by Staff Reports | February 12, 2018 7:21 am
Last Updated: February 11, 2018 at 9:43 pm
A look back at the stories that made Clarendon County talk in the last seven days.
1. Manning man, 77, killed in two-vehicle wreck, other driver charged with felony DUI
2. Manning man charged with tax evasion
3. Deputies seek man who forced himself into home, assaulted owner
4. Deputies searching for Sumter suspect wanted in burglary
5. Manning varsity Monarchs take 2nd in region, begin playoff play Monday
6. East Clarendon crowns queens. Marietta Floyd was crowned Young Miss East Clarendon 2018. Evie Floyd was crowned Junior Miss East Clarendon 2018. Elly Floyd took top honors, earning the crown of Miss East Clarendon 2018.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.