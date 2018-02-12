JV Lady Swampcats defeat Florence in 2nd round of semi-finals

The Laurence Manning Academy junior varsity girls’ basketball team improved to 11-5 on the season by defeating Florence Christian in overtime 43-42 in the semi-finals of their conference tournament played Saturday in Manning.

Callie Thompson tied the game in the closing seconds with her first career three- pointer. Rollin Barwick then hit the winning free throw with five seconds remaining. Audrey Bennett had 16 points and Breanna Boykin 12 points to lead the JV Lady Swampcats in scoring. Bryce Erickson contributed seen points, 12 rebounds and three blocked shots.

The JV Lady Swampcats will face the Wilson Hall JV Lady Barons in the finals of conference tournament at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Sumter Civic Center.