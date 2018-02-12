Free Ask-A-Lawyer Web Chat on Feb. 20
by Reporter | February 12, 2018 3:16 pm
Last Updated: February 12, 2018 at 2:00 pm
COLUMBIA, S.C. – The SC Bar Ask-A-Lawyer program, which coordinates volunteer lawyers in a regional effort to assist the public with its legal questions, will host a statewide web chat on Tuesday, Feb. 20.
Between 5 and 7 p.m. the public is encouraged to visit www.scbar.org/aal to engage in a free one-on-one chat with a South Carolina attorney. Attorney volunteers include Sarah M. Austin, Gary I. Finklea, Justin M. Lovely and Jarrod M. McPherson.
The Ask-A-Lawyer program is made possible by the SC Bar Foundation.
