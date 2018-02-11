Monarchs take 2nd in region, to start playoffs Monday

Last Updated: February 10, 2018 at 9:20 pm

The Manning High School varsity Monarchs basketball team earned second place in Region VII-3A on Wednesday night with a 66-54 win over Hanahan at home.

Cory Graham led the team in scoring, putting up 15 points for the Monarchs. D.J. Felder, Darius Williams and Isreal Brown each scored 10 points. J.J. Pendergrass added eight points, while cam Cain added sven.

The win gave the Monarchs a 16-6 record for on the season and 6-2 in the region. The team will play Tuesday at home in the first round of 3A State Playoffs.