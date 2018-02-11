John Gorman “Jack” Eaddy Sr.

John Gorman “Jack” Eaddy Sr., 77, widower of Catherine Elizabeth Bradham Eaddy,

died Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018, at Trident Health System in Charleston.

Born June 2, 1940, in Manning, he was a son of the late Joseph Marion Eaddy Sr. and the late Margaret Crawford Gorman Eaddy. He was a 1963 graduate of Clemson University, where he played football for Coach Frank Howard. He was a retired farmer and a member of New Covenant Presbyterian Church.

The love of his family was shown through imparting wisdom on his grandsons and spoiling his granddaughter.

He is survived by a son, J. Eaddy (Linda) of Manning; two daughters, Jacqueline Moore (Jeremy) of Statham, Georgia, and Meredith Rose (Bryant) of Spartanburg; two brothers, Rusty Eaddy (Susan) and Cecil Eaddy (Carol Dean), both of Manning; two sisters, Mary Edith Eaddy of Manning and Lelia Breaux (Tom) of Anchorage, Alaska; five grandchildren, Stephen and Hayden Moore, Bryson and Chase Rose and Mabry Eaddy.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Marion Eaddy Jr.; and a sister, Katherine Eaddy Watson.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, at New Covenant

Presbyterian Church, with the Rev. Jon Beane officiating. Burial will follow in Bradham Cemetery, corner of Raccoon Road and Buckhorn Drive, Manning.

Pallbearers will include Stephen Moore, Hayden Moore, Bryson Rose, Chase Rose, Cliff Eaddy and Miles Rawl.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, at Stephens Funeral Home, and other times at the home of his son, 114 N. Meadow Drive in Manning.

Memorials may be made to New Covenant Presbyterian Church, 2833 Alex Harvin Highway,Manning, SC 29102.

Stephens Funeral Home and Crematory, 304 N. Church St. in Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179.

