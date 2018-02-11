Fatal wreck victim identified

The Clarendon County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of a 77-year-old Manning man killed Saturday night.

John Eaddy was pronounced at Trident Medical Center in North Charleston, said Acting Coroner Bucky Mock. An earlier report said the victim perished at the Medical University of South Carolina hospital, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, but Mock said he received the call from Trident.

