F.E. DuBose Top Student: R.J. Graham

Last Updated: February 10, 2018 at 10:39 pm

R.J. Graham was named the top student for the 2nd quarter of the 2017-18 school year for the Automotive II and III programs at the F.E. DuBose Career Center. Manninglive.com will be posting all top students and honor roll recipients throughout the rest of the weekend.