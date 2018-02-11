F.E. DuBose Top Student: Greg Georgia

Last Updated: February 10, 2018 at 10:39 pm

Greg Georgia was named the top student for the 2nd quarter of the 2017-18 school year for the Welding III program at the F.E. DuBose Career Center. Manninglive.com will be posting all top students and honor roll recipients throughout the rest of the week.