F.E. DuBose Top Student: Deavion Johnson

Last Updated: February 10, 2018 at 10:42 pm

Deavion Johnson was named the top student for the 2nd quarter of the 2017-18 school year for the Law Enforcement Services II program at the F.E. DuBose Career Center. Manninglive.com will be posting all top students and honor roll recipients throughout the rest of the weekend.