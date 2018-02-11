by Staff Reports | February 11, 2018 5:10 am
Last Updated: February 9, 2018 at 7:13 am
Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 8 a.m. High near 75. South wind 9 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.