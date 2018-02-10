Walker Gamble Literacy Night

Walk-Gamble Elementary School hosted its annual Family Literacy Night. The teachers turned the school into a Carnival of Literacy. Looking down the hallways, ticket booths were set up at each end. Classrooms had become game stations. And there was the smell of freshly popped popcorn drifting through the halls. As the students and their families entered the school, they received tickets that would let them play spelling games like Mad Lib and Scrabble. The parents helped the students with crafts designed to aid in reading comprehension. The teachers had to give the students some big rewards for coming out though. There were balloon animals, a huge slide that covered half the gym, and of course, popcorn and hotdogs. The teachers even put reading strategies inside the popcorn bags. The event encouraged both students and parents to read, read, and read. Mrs. Renee Driggers led the charge but said, “This was definitely not a one man show. This night wouldn’t have been possible without all of the support and hard work of the entire faculty.” The community really showed out for this event. The halls, classrooms and gym were packed with students and parents, excited about the love of reading. With the Carnival of Literacy being such a success, Mrs. Driggers said, “Next year I wonder how we can top it!”

by Tommy Wampler