Pet of the Day: River
by Submitted via Email | February 10, 2018 5:24 pm
Last Updated: February 10, 2018 at 12:45 pm
River is a 2-year-old male, lab-mix. He is current on all of his vaccinations and has been neutered and has tested negative for heart worms. River is such a sweet baby who needs some attention. He has lived a rough life, and it’s time for him to find his forever home. He loves for his belly to be rubbed and for his head to be scratched. You can get pre-approved for adopting River by submitted an application online at www.asecondchanceanimalshelter.com.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.