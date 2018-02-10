Pet of the Day: River

Last Updated: February 10, 2018 at 12:45 pm

River is a 2-year-old male, lab-mix. He is current on all of his vaccinations and has been neutered and has tested negative for heart worms. River is such a sweet baby who needs some attention. He has lived a rough life, and it’s time for him to find his forever home. He loves for his belly to be rubbed and for his head to be scratched. You can get pre-approved for adopting River by submitted an application online at www.asecondchanceanimalshelter.com.