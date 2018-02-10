Monarchs defeat Timberland
by Submitted by Reader | February 10, 2018 9:22 pm
The Manning High School Monarchs defeated Timberland on Monday by a final score of 62-47. Isreal Brown led the team with 14 points, while darius Williams had 13 points.
