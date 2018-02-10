ManningLive

Monarchs defeat Timberland

by | February 10, 2018 9:22 pm

The Manning High School Monarchs defeated Timberland on Monday by a final score of 62-47. Isreal Brown led the team with 14 points, while darius Williams had 13 points.

No comments yet.

By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.

© Copyright 2018 | Manning Live