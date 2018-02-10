Evie Floyd crowned Junior Miss East Clarendon High School

Last Updated: February 10, 2018 at 11:04 am

Evie Floyd was crowned Junior Miss East Clarendon High School 2018 on Friday night during the school’s annual pageant. Jenna Mouzon, not pictured, was named 1st runner-up, while Madelynn Welch, not pictured, was named 2nd runner-up.