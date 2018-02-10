Evie Floyd crowned Junior Miss East Clarendon High School
Evie Floyd was crowned Junior Miss East Clarendon High School 2018 on Friday night during the school’s annual pageant. Jenna Mouzon, not pictured, was named 1st runner-up, while Madelynn Welch, not pictured, was named 2nd runner-up.
