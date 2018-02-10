Evening Weather: Saturday, Feb. 10
by Staff Reports | February 10, 2018 5:10 pm
Last Updated: February 9, 2018 at 7:17 am
A chance of showers, mainly after 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.