East Clarendon Alumni holding annual Baseball Game

Last Updated: February 6, 2018 at 5:01 am

The East Clarendon Alumni Baseball Game will be held 11 a.m. Feb. 10. There is a $20 fee to play, and a home run derby will be held afterward for $1 a swing. All alumni are invited. Inclement weather make-up will be the same time Feb. 17.