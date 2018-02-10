Clarendon Dems hold convention
by Reporter | February 10, 2018 3:49 pm
Last Updated: February 10, 2018 at 6:30 pm
Clarendon County hosted its Democratic Convention Saturdayko at the courthouse in Manning.
The Democratic Party recognized the family of the late Honorable Hayes F. Samuels for his achievements and for his continued service to the community as it was presented by Senator Kevin Johnson.
Pictured above also are the newly elected County Party Officers.
