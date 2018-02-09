SBMS basketball team wins 2nd round of playoffs

The Scott’s Branch Middle School boys’ basketball team defeated D. B. Cooper in Bishopville on Thursday night by a final score of 48 to 41. Tariq Coard and randy Gibson led the Eagles with 19 points each. Jimmy Weeks scored five points and Tyler Kind had three points while Terrance Pusher had two. This was the second round of the play-offs. Scott’s Branch Middle will play Lee Central Middle on Saturday for the Middle School Championship Game.