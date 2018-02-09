Rose Anna Brunson Williams
Rose Anna Brunson Williams, 73, widow of Frank Edward Williams died Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018 at McLeod Health Clarendon.
Born March 24, 1944 in Manning, she was a daughter of the late Ingram Brunson and Mancy McBride Brunson.
The family will receive friends at her home, 714 W. Huggins St. in Manning.
Services have been entrusted to Samuels Funeral Home LLC of Manning.
