Moving On: Former Miss Clarendon Teen takes new title in quest for Miss SC Teen

Last Updated: February 9, 2018 at 1:18 pm

Miss Clarendon Teen 2017 Julia Herrin was crowned Miss Columbia Teen 2018 last week, relinquishing her title just days before Miss Clarendon Teen 2018 Meredith Covert took the crown. Herrin was the first Miss Clarendon Teen to place in the Top 10 at state, coming in as 2nd runner-up in Miss SC Teen 2017.